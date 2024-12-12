Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 21,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.39 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

