Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 31,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
