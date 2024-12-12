Castellan Group Purchases 522 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Castellan Group boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in Eaton by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.50. The company had a trading volume of 203,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,747. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.84 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

