Castellan Group Sells 4,208 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Castellan Group decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up 1.6% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UDR by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,839 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $5,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 159,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,668. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.46%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

