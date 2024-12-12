Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $1,096,500.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 660,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

