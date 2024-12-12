Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

