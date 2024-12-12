CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

CBBI opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from CBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

