CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %
CBBI opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Increases Dividend
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBB Bancorp
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 of the Best Thematic ETFs for Investors in 2025
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.