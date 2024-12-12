Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Cellnex Telecom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

