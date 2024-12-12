Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Celsius Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Shares of CELH stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. Celsius has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Celsius by 128.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

