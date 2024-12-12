Centerstone Investors LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 13.4% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 632,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

