Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 209.1% in November

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

CAMLF remained flat at $2.52 on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

About Central Asia Metals

Further Reading

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

