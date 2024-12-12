Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 209.1% in November

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
CAMLF remained flat at $2.52 on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
About Central Asia Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.