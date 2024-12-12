Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 171.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 167 ($2.13).

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNA

Insider Activity at Centrica

Centrica Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Centrica news, insider Kevin O’Byrne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £61,500 ($78,453.88). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £1,984.92 ($2,532.11). Insiders have acquired 55,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,644 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON CNA opened at GBX 132.95 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.87. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.90 ($2.01).

About Centrica

(Get Free Report

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.