CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management cut shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CervoMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CRVO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.14). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CervoMed during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CervoMed by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

