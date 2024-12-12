ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.90% of ChampionX worth $223,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 896,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

