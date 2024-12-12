Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading 5.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.24 and last traded at $384.84. Approximately 844,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,368,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.