Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

CHGG stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.12 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

