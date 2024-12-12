Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 220 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,926 shares of company stock worth $101,440,343. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

