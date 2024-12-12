Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CHMI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -39.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 298,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

