Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 74.7% in November

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 43,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,327. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

