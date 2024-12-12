China Gas Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4823 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.
China Gas Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
About China Gas
