China Gas Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4823 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

China Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

