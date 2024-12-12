ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Head to Head Survey

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChinaCache International and Urgent.ly”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.04 $74.73 million $9.32 0.06

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Urgent.ly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChinaCache International and Urgent.ly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.24%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Urgent.ly 59.29% N/A -73.06%

Summary

Urgent.ly beats ChinaCache International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

