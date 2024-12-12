Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Onsemi by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 306,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 148,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Onsemi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,277,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.04. 343,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

