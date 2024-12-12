Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.5% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $609.08. 133,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $466.30 and a 52 week high of $612.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

