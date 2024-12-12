Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 174,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

