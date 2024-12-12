Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

DLR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.40. 49,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

