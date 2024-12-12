Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 90,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $243.58. 453,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $159.77 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The company has a market cap of $685.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

