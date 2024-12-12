Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 263,743 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,704,000 after acquiring an additional 147,147 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $25,550,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.18. 9,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.80 and a one year high of $257.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

