Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Boeing by 290.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $7,544,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.41. 1,570,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,401. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $166.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

