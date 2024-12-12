Citigroup Cuts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $78.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

