Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Compass Point from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

CFG stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

