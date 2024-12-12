Citizens Jmp Upgrades Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) to Strong-Buy

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PRME opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $414.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 895,610 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 137.8% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 125.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 358,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 199,229 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 133,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

