Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $52.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.
Clarkson Company Profile
