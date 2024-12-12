Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $52.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

