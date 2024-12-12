Coats Group (LON:COA) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.70 ($1.22). Approximately 1,361,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,043,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.84.

In other news, insider David Paja bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £145,500 ($185,610.41). 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Further Reading

