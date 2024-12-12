Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $269.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,205,000 after buying an additional 11,206,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,996 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

