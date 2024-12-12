Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 118.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,511 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 421,495 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 232,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 61,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

CTSH stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

