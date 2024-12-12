Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $323.50 and last traded at $316.20. Approximately 3,624,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,261,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,015.60. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,220 shares of company stock worth $80,030,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

