Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

AMP stock opened at $550.80 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $365.44 and a one year high of $577.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average of $469.29.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

