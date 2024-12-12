Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,701.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.69.

PWR opened at $334.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.38. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.27 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

