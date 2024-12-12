Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $478.08 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

