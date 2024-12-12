Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average is $184.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $159.20 and a one year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

