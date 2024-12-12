Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Moody’s stock opened at $497.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $503.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.08.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares in the company, valued at $29,387,952.46. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $654,296. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

