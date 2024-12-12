Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $574,908,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

