Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $457.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TT opened at $400.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

