Command Security (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 51,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
Command Security Trading Up 1.1 %
About Command Security
Command Security Corporation provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. It operates through Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrols, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations.
