Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

