Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

