Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 356971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Conduent by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Conduent by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

