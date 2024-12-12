Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 356971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Conduent Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
