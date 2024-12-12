Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

CFLT stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,784. The trade was a 15.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 53,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,800,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,470,266 shares of company stock worth $129,329,849 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Confluent by 308.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 251,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1,465.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

