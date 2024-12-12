ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.19 and last traded at $101.31, with a volume of 2862625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

