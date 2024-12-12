ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $61,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.20 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

