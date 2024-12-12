Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ED. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 189.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

